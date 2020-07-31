Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor to the CM on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that PTI does not believe in working as a party. In a video statement released here on Thursday, Murtaza said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan had made so many promises with the people of Karachi before coming to power. But after coming to power, he has not fulfilled even a single promise he had made with people of this city.” He said it was surprising that four days had passed since rains stopped in Karachi. “Much of the rainwater has been drained out, but the prime minister is still to visit the port city,” he regretted.

Sindh government spokesperson added that now when the work was almost done after the rains, the federal government had started worrying about Karachi. Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked whether the governor was seen on the streets when it was raining in Karachi. “When it was water everywhere, the PTI ministers and lawmakers were nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Murtaza said that PTI government was shedding crocodile tears over the situation in Karachi, as it did not show concern when the streets and roads were flooded. “Party’s hypocrisy has been exposed to the people of this city,” he said, and added, “They only come to people of this city for the sake of votes and donations.”

“How long will the federal government continue to exploit and do injustice to people of Karachi?” Murtaza queried.