LAHORE - Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday.

Both leaders exchanged views on national and political matters during this meeting. Governor Punjab lauded Shibli Faraz’s efforts for highlighting various initiatives of the government.

According to details, matters regarding the coronavirus situation in the country and government measures to provide relief to the public came under discussion during this meeting.

Appreciating Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s efforts for highlighting government initiatives effectively, the Governor said that the PTI government is not only liberating Pakistan from economic woes but we are also taking measures to provide maximum relief to the public.

He said that Ehsas Programme is proof of our public-friendly policies.

Governor said that opposition crafts conspiracies to misguide the public but the opposition has already been exposed.

There is no doubt that public support is with policies of the government, not with the opposition’s conspiracies.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he will not compromise on accountability and transparency.

He further said that the political rivals do not talk about the public in or outside of Parliament. He said that 22 crore Pakistanis are in favour of accountability.

Accountability irrespective of discrimination is crucial for country’s development and progress.

We will protect the resources of Pakistan and every single penny will be spent on development and progress. Governor said that the incumbent government is taking practical steps to strengthen Pakistan economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Government’s smart lockdown policy has yielded positive results in containing the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

If the public continue to follow government SOPs on Eidul Azha and Moharram ul Haram, we will be successful in defeating coronavirus. Federal Minister Shibli Faraz said that the incumbent government is ensuring merit and transparency on every level.

He said that we have eliminated the culture of nepotism.

The general elections will be held on time regardless of whatever the opposition does.

The corrupt will have to face accountability.

The only agenda of opposition is safeguarding their own personal benefits and they have nothing to do with the country and public, he added.