KARACHI - PNSC remains committed to the wellbeing of its seafarers despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. While crew changeovers and repatriation of seafarers who have completed their contracts remain a serious challenge for ship-owners worldwide, PNSC successfully managed crew change of its vessel MV Sibi (Bulk Carrier) at Dakar, Senegal on 23rd July, 2020.

The crewmembers who signed off safely arrived Pakistan on 27th July, 2020. Earlier, crew change on MV Multan was undertaken by diverting the vessel to Karachi.

So far, PNSC has undertaken crew change on 07 vessels through methodical planning and seamless execution. Concerted efforts are being taken to effect crew changes on remaining 04 vessels on first available opportunity.

PNSC’s endeavors are a manifestation of the value which PNSC management attaches to the safety and wellbeing of its seafarers.

PNSC being the national flag carrier is fully focused and committed to national and international obligations without compromising sustained commercial activities.