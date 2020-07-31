Share:

DADU - Police have drawn up a security plan to prevent any untoward incident in the district on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to a spokesperson for the department, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Farrukh Raza Malik presided over a meeting here on Thursday to discuss security plan for the occasion.

The meeting was told that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the Eid prayers.

The DPO said that 800 police personnel would perform duties on the occasion.

Giving further details, he said that Eid prayers would be held at scores of open places across the district where police personnel would guard the faithful. “People would be frisked with the help of metal detectors before joining the prayers,” he said, and added that personnel would also be deployed at all entry and exit points of the district. WASA workers demand payment of salaries, pensions:

Employees of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday continued to protest for the payment of their seven-month salaries and pensions.

In this connection, a demonstration, led by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Employees’ Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio and others, was held in which the protestors demanded that their salaries and pensions be paid to them at the earliest since they were facing lots of hardships.