ISLAMABAD - All government offices will revert back to normal timings after Eid vacations from August 03, 2020. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, all offices of the federal government will resume office timings as per the schedule earlier of the Covid-19 After the Eid vacations, all government offices will open as per timings earlier of Covid-19 that are 9am to 5pm immediately after Eid holidays August 03, 2020.