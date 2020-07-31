Share:

ISLAMABAD - As a result of constant engagement and a detailed review by PTA, the Authority has decided to unban the services of Players Unkown Battle Ground (PUBG) and Bigo in Pakistan.

A meeting was held between PTA Authority members and vice president South Asia Operations of Bigo, Jhon Zhang wherein the representative assured Bigo’s commitment to moderate immoral and indecent content in accordance with Pakistani laws.

Bigo management assured continued engagement with PTA to address the issue of unlawful content. Earlier, Proxima Beta (PB) representatives briefed the Authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

The Authority expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far, and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

The representative of the company welcomed PTA’s feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account. In addition, the company requested PTA to unban PUBG.

Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, the Authority has decided to unban PUBG.