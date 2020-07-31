Share:

LAHORE - Following a successful experiment in Lahore, the Punjab government is working on a phase-wise plan to construct underground rainwater storages to be utilized for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday gave his nod to gradually expand the rainwater’s underground storage project to other districts for efficient use of the stored water. Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the housing department, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to undertake water storage projects in other cities as well.

He mentioned that the underground storage tank facility at Lawrence Road Lahore with a storage capacity of 14 lakh gallon water had proved quite effective.

The meeting was told that a new sewerage line will be constructed from Larek Colony to Gulshan Ravi with an estimated cost of Rs14 billion.

Besides, the government is also working on a surface water treatment plant in the provincial metropolis with a cost of around Rs21 billion, the housing authorities further informed the meeting. The CM was informed that a business plan has been devised so that WASA could operate according to new requirements. The meeting also approved a proposal to set up a horticulture academy in Lahore to train the people about the intricate art of garden cultivation and management.

Buzdar directed that construction of houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme should be started soon and the private sector should be provided with every necessary facility in this regard.

He also directed that clean drinking water projects under Aab Pak Authority should be executed on fast track.

He observed that access to clean water was the fundamental right of every citizen. Around Rs6 billion are earmarked for Aab Pak Authority so that citizens may remain safe from water-borne diseases, he said.

The CM desired that the housing department should complete its public welfare projects within a stipulated period.

Earlier, the Housing Secretary briefed that 420 water supply and sanitation schemes have been completed.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Vice-Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Chief Secretary, Chairman Provincial Taskforce for Affordable Housing Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, General Secretary (PTAH) Atif Ayub Meo and others attended the meeting.