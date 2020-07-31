Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited Chughtai Lab head office Thursday and met the CEO Dr Akhtar Sohail Chughtai to praise the efforts of Chughtai Lab during COVID-19 pandemic. Chughtai Lab has been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. With their COVID-19 diagnostic facility all across Pakistan, Chughtai Lab has worked 24/7 during the past 5 months to ensure maximum tests are being done with complete accuracy and on time. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also visited all the diagnostic facilities at the Chughtai Lab head office and was briefed on the technologies and quality assurance protocols being employed during COVID-19 testing. He encouraged team Chughtai Lab on the contribution they have made towards the country during a difficult time and also applauded the international quality standards and guidelines being maintained by Chughtai Lab. Governor Punjab commended the frontline staff and encouraged the team to keep working to eliminate COVID-19 from the country.