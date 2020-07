Share:

Lahore - In pursuance of the federal government’ notification, the Punjab government has notified new timings for its various departments and offices. According to a notification issued on Thursday, the offices working five days a week will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. The offices, observing a six-day week, will open at 9 am and close at 4 pm. On Fridays, they will close their work at 1 pm. The new timings will be observed when the offices reopen after Eidul Azha.