Veteran Lollywood actress Meera had previously applied for financial assistance from the Artist Support Fund, funded by the Punjab Department of Information and Cultural Affairs.

The actor had sought Rs 40 million, claiming that her financials were in dire straits. Her appeal was previously rejected by the appropriate authorities. However, authorities have now decided that they can only give the Baaji actor Rs 5000-10,000 at this stage.

The Lahore Arts Council will provide Rs 5,000 for the star according to sources. It is to be mentioned that Meera was informed through a text message about the approval of Rs 5,000 assistance. Earlier, Meera announced to make a film about corona virus.

According to the details, actress Meera has revealed that she has written a story on corona virus.

Talking about the COVID-19, Meera said, “I saw a lot of pain, the sound of a funeral procession from every street, every corner, the view of the graveyard everywhere, I found my God very close to me.”

“I also had my corona tested negative,” she said in an interview. “I have written a story on the corona virus, based on those feelings, in words,” she added. The actress also expressed her love for the homeland, love for her family and love for the needy.