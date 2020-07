Share:

ISLAMABAD - Recently, a very well-known showbiz actress Yumna Zaidi celebrated her birthday in quarantine and the pictures are just so lovely. The stunning artist is one of the most hunted diva in Pakistani media industry. As it happens, she has delivered some amazing performances in the span of her career, making a name for herself and establishing as a versatile performer. Recently, she’s appearing in the latest drama serial Pyar Ke Sadqay, along with Bilal Abbas.