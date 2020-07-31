Share:

LAHORE - Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Khushab, T. T Singh, Mianwali ,Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and D.G Khan.