KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested 10 accused including extortionists and street criminals from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the paramilitary force apprehended an extortionist from Shahra e Faisal area.

The Rangers also arrested 9 street criminals were arrested from the areas including Awami Colony, Ferozabad, Jamshed Quarter, Soldier Bazaar and Baghdadi. The arrested were involved in number of crimes including looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, and others.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched properties and drugs. All arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.