ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside Service Tribunal’s decision regarding restoration of Punjab police clerk Muhammad Hanif’s service.

The court also ordered disciplinary action against Punjab Service Tribunal member Shahid Abdullah for reinstating fired police clerk who was dismissed over corruption charges.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case and directed Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry to immediately inform the concerned authority about the decision.

The Punjab police had filed an appeal in the apex court against the decision of the Service Tribunal on reinstatement of Muhammad Hanif. During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed anger over the decision of the Service Tribunal and said the attitude of Member Punjab Service Tribunal Shahid Abdullah in a corruption case was not appropriate. Member Punjab Service Tribunal did not seem to be fit for the job, he added.

The chief justice said such decisions gave a wrong message to the people as such kind of decisions lowered the standard of justice, he added. He said such decisions had a detrimental effect on the quality of justice. The court after hearing arguments annulled the Service Tribunal’s decision and restored the decision regarding termination of Punjab police clerk.

The department had sacked police clerk Muhammad Hanif over corruption charges. Member Punjab Service Tribunal Shahid Abdullah had stated in the verdict that the crime of clerk Muhammad Hanif was not a serious one so he reinstated him.