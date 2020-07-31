Share:

Previous Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar needs the Pakistan group to go hard at England directly from the beginning and put focus on the hosts.

The previous cricketer has likewise stretched out all the best to the group and empowered them.

Prior, Pakistan batting mentor Younis Khan had placed high faith on the national group's generally unpracticed batting to score up 400 or more aggregates during the following month's three-coordinate arrangement against has England.

While addressing correspondents in PCB, he said that our group will set up solid show in the batting office to post large sums regardless of the reality Pakistan have a somewhat unpracticed line-up.

Pakistan was planned to take on England in three Tests and three T20's to be played from August 5 to September 1.