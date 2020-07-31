Share:

ISLAMABAD - In continuation of the government’s efforts to contain Coronavirus in the city, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to close all shrines, graveyards, and picnic places during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

A notification to this effect was issued by District Magistrate Islamabad. All shrines, graveyards, parks, picnic places and hill stations shall remain closed during the Eid holidays, said the notification. However, burial and funeral prayers would be allowed even during the holidays. The picnic places including Lake View Park, F-9 Park, Jasmine Garden, Daman-e-Koh etc and the hill stations will remain closed during the Eid holidays. The order came into effect on Thursday evening.

According to the officials, the order comes in continuation of an earlier notification issued on 27 July in wake of prevalent Coronavirus alert which will be observed in true letter and spirit. The number of fresh COVID-19 cases are on the decline after the government took strict measures to implement the SOPs. The authorities don’t want that the gains made during the past few weeks through smart lockdown and other measures reversed. The decision has been part of the government strategy to restrict people at homes and maintain social distance by banning entry into the parks and graveyards.