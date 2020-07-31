Share:

Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Friday led a gathering on circumstance caused in Karachi after heavy rainstorm downpours.

During the gathering, the CM said that exceptional water system framework ought to be utilized to deplete the water and clean sewerages in the city.

Provincial Ministers, Karachi corps administrator and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) director among others went to the gathering.

Prior, Pakistan Army was brought in by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to help the common organization of Karachi in managing precipitation related circumstance.

Representative Sindh Imran Ismail said that the national government is completely centered around Karachi and NDMA and FWO authorities have just arrived at Karachi on the mandate of the PM.