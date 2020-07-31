Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Forests and Wildlife and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that under a joint strategy, all concerned agencies have made concerted efforts and took solid steps for providing relief to people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that all the local bodies and district administration officers would be present in the field to solve the problems and grievances of the people. He said that the leaves of officers and employees of all concerned local bodies had been cancelled.

Nasir Shah said that providing relief to the people was the first priority of the Sindh government. He said that the concerned staff would be on constant patrol to ensure timely disposal of the remains and the district administration would play an important role in coordination among all the concerned agencies.

In case of any extraordinary situation on the occasion of Eid, the district administration would take steps with the law enforcement agencies, he said adding that people should approach the control room of the concerned Deputy Commissioner in any difficult situation.

The Minister Local Government said that special instructions had been issued by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Nasir Shah said that all the local bodies officers would be mobilized to implement the orders of the Chairman PPP and Sindh Chief Minister.

The Minister said that in case of any extraordinary situation on the occasion of Eid, the district administration would take steps with the law enforcement agencies.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people should approach the control room of the Deputy Commissioner in any difficult situation. The Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information said that special instructions had been issued by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He further said that all arrangements had been finalized for Namaz-e-Eidul Azha in the metropolis by the scholars, local administration and law enforcement agencies. District Municipal administrations have started cleaning of the venues of Namaz-e-Eid as well as on the main streets situated in surroundings of Namaz-e-Eid, in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of Jamia Binoria International University, Nazir Nasir told APP that Namaz-e-Eid would be offered at Muhammadi Masjid in Jamia Binoria International at 06:10 am that will be led by Head of the Institution Maulana Noman Naeem. Another Namaz-e-Eid congregation will be held at Jamia Masjid Siddiqa at 06:20 am on Eid Day.

A spokesperson of Jamia Ehtishamia told APP that two separate congregation of Namaz-e-Eid would be held under the Jama-e-Masjid Thanvi Trust on Eid Day. Prominent scholar Maulana Tanveer-ul-haq Thanvi would lead Eid prayers at 08:00 am in Nishter Park near Naumaish Chowrangi. Naib Imam Jama-e-Masjid Thanvi Trust, Maulana Ehtemam-ul-haq Thanvi would lead Eid prayer at 07:00am in Jama Thanvi Masjid Jacob Line here.

KDA to be made an ideal

institution again

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Thursday that KDA would be made an ideal institution again, and special measures would be taken regarding salaries, pensions and dues of employees.

This was stated by Shah while addressing a ceremony to digitalise records at KDA office. The provincial minister said that the process of digitalisation in KD would create transparency.

He said that according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, there should be transparency in all institutions. In the past, KDA was an ideal institution. There are definitely some problems at the moment, and there are also problems due to corona. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto directed Chief Minister of Sindh to take steps for KDA employees. “Pension issue would be resolved soon. We are with the employees.

We are gradually improving situation of city,” he added.

Shah said that drains had been cleaned in a transparent manner and contractors would be paid after work. “Drains have been cleaned in a better way. More problems have arisen in Central District, and we are here for the people. The loan from World Bank will be utilised for improvement of Karachi,” he said.

DMCs have been given extra grant for cleaning of drains. The Prime Minister has failed to overcome the country crisis. PPP will continue to raise voice for Karachi at every forum. Local bodies are working only in Sindh. Local body leadership is not active in any province except Sindh. Collective sacrifice should be given priority in view of corona epidemic.

“We will cooperate with the government and not support any unconstitutional action,” he said.

The minister said that in the past, the rains made the situation worse. The Solid Waste Department was working well for sanitation. On this occasion, Director General Asif Ikram said that with the implementation of new digitization system in the recovery department, consumers across the world would be able to get information from their home.

Undoubtedly, the efforts of KDA officers and employees in setting up a new digitized system were commendable. He added that the system would soon be rolled out to other departments, including the Land Department. Finally, the DG KDA thanked Shah and said that the Karachi Development Authority under his leadership was moving in the right direction. Director Land Asif Memon, Director Recovery Raza Qaim Khani were also present on the occasion.