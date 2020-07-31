Share:

Students are usually the ones who determine a nation’s future. Students are the ones who work day and night for the betterment of the country. The coronavirus pandemic has really affected educational institutions in Pakistan. Governmental educational institutions are currently in a desperate situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many private institutions are flourishing by conducting online classes through different technological applications and private institutions students are still learning, students in our governmental institutions are not learning because of the government’s inability to provide the facilities needed for online classes. Students are adamantly waiting for the government to do something about this.

The government immediately should introduce a new and modern technological policy for online classes as a majority of the students cannot afford smartphones and internet expenses. Training sessions should be introduced for government teachers as a majority of teachers are still unfamiliar with the technology involved in online classes. The government should take action for the sake of students who are the future of the country. They should introduce a unique and well-disciplined policy for students in government institutions.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

Jamshoro.