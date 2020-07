Share:

KARACHI - A police Sub-Inspector (SI) gunned down by unidentified assailants near Super Highway in Karachi on Thursday. The deceased SI identified as Yar Muhammad who was deputed in Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. According to police, Yar Muhammad was going back to his home on bike, was killed by unidentified gunmen. IG Sindh Police took notice of the martyrdom of police officer and summoned a report from SSP Malir.