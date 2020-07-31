Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said that the work on the 330 MW Thar Block-2 power plant is in "full swing".

Taking to Twitter, Bajwa, who is also the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, said that the work that is being executed by Thar Energy Limited and HUBCO is unaffected by the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Separately, Bajwa said that local employment and transport business was boosted with the arrival of a shipment at Gwadar port.

"Ship carrying 17,000 tonnes DAP arrived. Being transported to Afghanistan on 550 trucks, 60% via Chaman," he said.

The premier's aide said that it marks the first time bagging of bulk cargo was done locally instead of at foreign ports.