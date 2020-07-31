Share:

The issue faced by farmers owing to cropping is a lack of water. It is the season of cropping now but no proper streams have been constructed to take water from main streams to the Irrigation lands. The irrigation lands remain mostly barren owing to the depressions and highrise. As a result, water could not be reached to final lands which are in depression. People also take water through improper means which is the main reason for a lack of water in irrigation lands.

As Pakistan’s irrigation system is one of the best in the whole of South Asia, the alignment of the network system of rivers, canals and streams are extremely impressive. Therefore the government needs to reconstruct streams from their rising point to the depression point so that water could reach the irrigation lands. The agricultural sector plays a major role in stabilizing the economy of Pakistan.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR

KANDHRO,

Larkana.