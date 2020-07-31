ISLAMABAD - Chairman Transparency International (TI) Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar has said that changes in NAO 1999 are welcome for Transparent Accountability, but are to be made carefully with respect to Pakistan government‘s commitments on anti-corruption in UNCAC, FATF, OECD Convention and sustainable development goals.
Sohail Muzaffar said that under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, anti-corruption drive during last 34 months had resulted in an impact much needed since its inception and NAB had so far made recovery of Rs.466 billion which was a remarkable achievement.
Chairman TI Pakistan said that Pakistan ratified the United Nations Convention against Corruption UNCAC on 9th August 2007. And the President of Pakistan under Article 6 of UNCAC, had nominated National Accountability Bureau as the Authority to develop and implement specific anti-corruption measures in the country and cooperate at international level. Under UNCAC Article 5 Pakistan has committed for the Preventive anti-corruption policies and practices.