ISLAMABAD - Chairman Transparency International (TI) Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar has said that changes in NAO 1999 are welcome for Transparent Accountability, but are to be made carefully with respect to Pakistan gov­ernment‘s commitments on anti-corruption in UN­CAC, FATF, OECD Convention and sustainable devel­opment goals.

Sohail Muzaffar said that under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, anti-cor­ruption drive during last 34 months had resulted in an impact much needed since its inception and NAB had so far made recovery of Rs.466 billion which was a remarkable achievement.

Chairman TI Pakistan said that Pakistan ratified the United Nations Convention against Corruption UN­CAC on 9th August 2007. And the President of Paki­stan under Article 6 of UNCAC, had nominated Nation­al Accountability Bureau as the Authority to develop and implement specific anti-corruption measures in the country and cooperate at international level. Un­der UNCAC Article 5 Pakistan has committed for the Preventive anti-corruption policies and practices.