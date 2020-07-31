Share:

LAHORE - Confrontation between government and business community would bring nothing but a killer impact on trade, industry and economy.

Government should realise the fact and treat traders as partners to achieve the desired economic goals.

While talking to delegations of traders from different markets of the city, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that respect and honor was fundamental right of the business community.

They said that ongoing fretted state of affairs due to sudden lockdown and closure of markets has caused panic tension amongst the business community.

“Traders need earnings to bear the expenses in the shape of utility bills, rents, taxes and loans”, they said, adding, if traders declare themselves as a defaulter then the ultimate loser would be the government as it would be facing the challenges of lesser revenue and unemployment.

The delegation members said that businesses were closed only in Punjab that was discrimination.

They said that COVID-19 was well under control and a drastic decrease in cases has been witnessed.

“We are unable to understand the logic behind the decision to shut-down the businesses on the occasion of Eid that is equally important for the masses and the traders”, they added.