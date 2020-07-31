Share:

KARACHI - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended two alleged target killers belonging to MQM-London.Announcing the arrests, the Incharge CTD Ali Raza said that the arrested individuals had been identified as Faisal Ali Khan and Nizamuddin and were part of the target killing team of the party’s Pak Colony sector.

They were planning to form new teams of target killing in the city, he said adding that they were arrested during raids in district West area of the city.

The accused are involved in weapon distribution, extortion, and other criminal activities. “We have also recovered two pistols and ammunition from their possession,” he said.

In similar arrests on July 09, CTD claimed to have apprehended four alleged target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London).Announcing the arrests, Incharge CTD Ali Raza said that the four target killers were involved in killing several people and other heinous criminal activities.They have been identified as Farhan Ali, Mazhar, Atif, and Farrukh.

“Farhan was an active member of Unit 99 in Khokhrapar area of the city and has admitted his role in killing five people,” he said.

He is also involved in the supply of illegal weapons and other criminal activities, said the CTD official as he claimed that another accused Mazhar, an incharge of Unit 99, had facilitated and supervised the target killing activities in the area.

The other two accused, Atif and Farrukh, are also involved in supplying illegal arms and other criminal activities.