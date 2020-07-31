Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, public service and security of people are valuable asset to the Police Department, and welfare of families of the martyrs is one of the top priorities.

He said this while addressing a function held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday to express solidarity with the families of the martyred police personnel.

He said that the Punjab police would never forget its brave martyrs, who put the safety and service of the citizens before their own lives. He said that as the additional IG, Welfare and Finance, he contributed to formulating the shahuda package for the welfare of the families of martyrs. In recognition of martyrs’ sacrifices, the Punjab police celebrate Police Martyrs’ Day on August 4 every year with great spirit and enthusiasm.

In the ceremony, families of 15 martyrs of Lahore Police including Mohammad Azam Seemab, Waris Ali, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Siddique, Waqas Ali, Tipu Farid, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Saeed, Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Asif, Shabbir Hussain, Niaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Qamar Shehzad were invited and the IG Punjab also gave away Eid gifts and cash to all of them from the department.

He said that during the corona epidemic, the police force performed its duties in the spirit of service and professionalism, which had been appreciated at the government and public levels.

The function was hosted by SP Headquarters Lahore Jameel Zafar, while other officers including CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed were also present.