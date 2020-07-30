Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zainab Haya Pasha, a singer/songwriter hailing from Islamabad, has just released her debut single called “Baarish”, a beautiful melodic ode to the ongoing monsoon season. Written and composed by Zainab, the relaxing song is complimented by an enchanting video released on her Youtube channel. The music direction of the track has been done by Ali Ashraf and it has been mixed and mastered by Shamsher Rana. The video has been directed by Marya Javed who has successfully captured the mood of the song. “Baarish” has been released by Echo Records which is an independent record label based out of Islamabad, helping aspiring musicians with great voices to reach wider audiences through their music. Zainab Haya Pasha is also planning to release more music in 2020.