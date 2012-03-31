QUETTA - A main pipeline, supplying gas to purification plant exploded in Dera Bugti district while an official of Civil Defence received injuries in a blast in Sibi on Friday.

According to reports reaching here, unidentified persons had placed explosives beneath a 15-inch diameter gas pipeline in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti which went off with a huge blast badly demanding the pipeline. Resultantly, gas supply to the purification plant was suspended from the damaged pipeline. However, no loss of life occurred in the blast. Law-enforcement agencies rushed to the site after the blast and cordoned off the area.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for blowing up the pipeline so far. In another incident, an official of Civil Defence identified as Ghulam Sarwar was wounded when explosives planted with a power pylon in Sibi exploded. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.Local administration started investigation into the incident after registering a case against unknown saboteurs.