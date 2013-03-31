ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) launched its Tabdeeli Razakar (volunteers for a change) programme on Saturday.PTI Chairman Imran Khan launched the programme and reiterated his resolve that the first priority of his party was the recovery of the plundered national wealth and holding the corrupt elements accountable. Imran made it loud and clear that young volunteers would be the foot soldiers of his party’s election campaign.“All the forces of status quo are joining hands overtly and covertly to once again plunder the national wealth but all their designs would be thwarted by PTI. Despite their efforts, the parties of status quo have failed to buy the loyalties of the youth in exchange of laptops and other valuables. The youngsters are aware of the fact that the passion cannot be beaten by money,” said Imran Khan while addressing the inaugurating ceremony of PTI’s ‘Tabdeeli Razakar’ (PTI volunteers for a change) programme.“No other political party has a force like the PTI and all the parties of status quo tried their level best to attract youngsters by making different offers to them, but now after witnessing the support of youngsters for PTI, they should admit the fact that money has no match to passion,” remarked the PTI chief.He added that the youth have committed to bring about a change in the country through the platform of PTI, adding that the parties of status quo have turned the politics of Pakistan as family business and they have no interest in progress of the country.“I want to see youth in power because they want to serve the country. A real competition is going to be held during the upcoming elections between the corrupt and the PTI. I know the skills of beating others in such competitions,” said PTI chief.He said that he had the credit of bringing in the neutral empires in cricket matches and the first time a neutral umpire stood in a cricket match due to his effort. He added that the upcoming election would an epic battle between the corrupt and the PTI’s eagles.The PTI chairman said that the people in streets were confronted by hardships just because of the apathy of these so-called political leaders who remained in power for many times but did nothing for remedy of the public. “They have allowed foreign forces to kill Pakistanis just to bag dollars in their off-shore bank accounts abroad. But now we want to make a new Pakistan. A specific group has sabotaged our country just for their vested interests,” he lamented.Imran Khan said that the PTI would beat the looters of public money with passion. He called into question those political pundits who were hatching conspiracies against the youth of Pakistan claiming that tsunami has been finished.“The tsunami is very much here and it will reach Mingora on Sunday. A historic gathering is going to be held in Swat,” he said, adding that all the issues of the country could be resolved by bringing reforms in system and by wiping out corruption from the government departments.He said that almighty Allah had blessed Pakistan with abundant resources. “This is the country which has gas and coal reserves. Most educated people are living in Pakistan,” he added.Khan said that 0.2 million members had been registered under ‘Tabdeeli Razakar Programme’ and the PTI will meet the target of enrolling one million volunteers soon.Conveying message to the PTI volunteers, Imran Khan said; “You will have to conduct door to door visits to inform the public about our manifesto. We will implement our manifesto in its true letter and spirit. We will overcome the issue of load shedding after coming into power.He said that Tabdeeli Razakar Programme would help spread the message of PTI in the whole of country. “We will appoint 10 youth for a single booth so that the possibility of rigging the polls could be denied during elections,” Imran said, adding that the upcoming elections will be decisive for the country.He said that a person with great assets cannot be declared as the richest person, but the rich one is that who is committed to his cause and who cannot be bought in exchange of anything.“I want to reveal that besides bringing a change in the country, I also want to form a new Pakistan where my sons could also live along with me happy and safe,” he maintained.