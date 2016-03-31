LAHORE - The third national conference of Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME) will begin at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) today.

The theme of three-day conference, which is being organised in collaboration with Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME) and Health Research Advisory Board, is ‘Professionalism and Medical Journal Editors’.

The conference is targeted at editors, editorial staff, reviewers and referees of biomedical journals besides academicians and medical writers. The scientific programme includes keynote lectures, seminar, panel discussions and five workshops on medical writing, publication ethic, editorship, incorporating technology into medical journalism and peer review for editors, reviewers and authors.

A wide range of topics such as research integrity, ethical issues in medical journal editing, role of national regulatory bodies, practical issues in medical editing, author’s and editor’s rights and social responsibilities of medical journalism will be discussed in the conference.

The guest speakers of the conference include Prof M B Rokni, Editor, Iranian Journal of Public Health and Iranian Journal of Parasitology from Tehran University of Health Sciences and Dr Tika Ram from Bhutan.