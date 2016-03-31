ISLAMABAD

Test-discarded wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) probe committee to investigate last two years’ performance of national team to find out real flaws behind the team’s debacle.

Talking to The Nation from Saudi Arabia, where he is presently performing Umrah, Kamran said: “The PCB probe committee will get nothing if they focus only on two recent events instead they should expand probe to at least last two years, as this is the only way to find out real flaws behind the team’s debacle.

“Everybody was expecting poor results in the World T20. How on earth one could expect to win such a mega event, when the national team was announced only two days before the start of the prestigious event? Other teams were fully focused and knew their strengths and weaknesses, while Pakistani players were wondering who would be in and out in the final squad,” he added.

Kamran said that the probe committee should first invite coach, captain and chief selector and seek detailed report from these three individuals. Then non-performing players should be shown the door and those, who will be found guilty after the probe, must be taken to task, as it is the only way of saving sinking ship of Pakistan cricket,” the wicketkeeper batsman suggested.

According to Kamran, there were three match winners in the national team during the mage event i.e. Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal in batting and M Aamir in bowling, while rest of the players were off-coloured. Rubbishing the report in the team, Kamran said: “Whenever Pakistan team underperforms, such childish claims surface from a set mindset but I don’t believe in these claims. Pakistan team was already on a low and moral of the players was also down, that was the main reason behind the debacle.”

Kamran was of the view that complete overhaul was the need of the hour. “The probe committee must also pay attention towards restoring old domestic format in the next season, as three places Sheikhupura, Sargodha and Gujranwala players were completely ignored and regional cricket exists only in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. All the other regions including Rawalpindi rely on guest players, which is a grave injustice to local players. The local players should be given more representation and the departments should traditionally provide top class players to the national team.”

He said that in the recent past, unnecessary national caps were distributed amongst the fresh players. “One or two performances are by no means enough to earn national cap. For the past almost two years, the team combination was badly disturbed and not a single combination was repeated, which inflicted heavy losses on the national team, which is on constant decline for the last two years.”

Kamran strongly believed that the players should be picked after consistent performances in two or three domestic seasons and then should be given chance to play for the national team. “Once a player is picked, he must be given ample chances to settle down. Fear of axe is the main reason behind fresh faces fade at the first hurdle. The domestic cricket set up should be revised and departmental cricket should be the main focus, as it will help the national team get better results.”

When asked about Salman Butt and M Asif’s return to the national fold, Kamran replied: “Why not, if Aamir was given another chance, then Salman and Asif should also be given a chance if they perform well in the domestic circuit. Their inclusion will certainly help in strengthening the national team. Butt and Asif have performed in the domestic cricket last season and if they continue to perform well, they should be given another chance.”

“I am working very hard on my fitness and whenever the PCB needs my services, I will available to answer the call positively. I have no issue of playing as a specialist batsman. Keeping in mind my track record as a batsman, Pakistan team can take huge benefit from my experience in the England and other series as well.

“I am not disappointed and my moral is sky high and I am still hopeful of staging a strong comeback in the team,” Kamran concluded.