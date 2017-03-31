LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has nominated Muhammad Ahmad as president of Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan and chairman of Regional Committee on Gems & Jewellery. A notification has been issued here on Thursday by FPCCI Senior Vice Chairman Aamir Atta Bajwa and Vice Chairman Manzoor Malik. It may be worth mentioning here that Ahmad has been assigned the task of promoting the gems and jewellery business and protection of the interest of jewellers community by the FPCCI for 8th time in a row. He is holding this committee since 2010.