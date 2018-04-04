Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment teams have arrested four accused including a Patwari for allegedly preparing bogus documents of land.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that accused Bashir Ahmed, Hafeez and Mumtaz Ahmed with the collaboration of revenue officials occupied the land worth Rs50 million by preparing bogus documents. On the application of owner Nazir Ahmed, ACE team probed the matter and allegations levelled against the accused got proved. In another case, Patwari Shafiq issued bogus ''Fard'' to land mafia resultantly land mafia occupied a piece of land worth Rs60m owned by a citizen. In the light of inquiry reports, ACE teams conducted raids and arrested the accused.

TRAIN CATCHES FIRE

A train engine caught fire resultantly the train bound for Quetta from Peshawar got delayed for four hours. Jaafer Express was on the way when its engine caught fire at Gujranwala Railway Station while the rescue teams overcame the fire. However, the train was not able to go due to wheel jams. Resultantly, a relief engine was called from Wazirabad for the departure of the train.

Lawyers criminally intimidated

Sialkot - Daska police have registered a case against unknown accused for threatening a lawyer and his two sons with dire consequences by making telephone calls over litigation. According to the FIR, lodged by Faqeer Sain, the former president of Daska Bar Association, some unknown accused were making telephone calls to him from different telephone numbers threatening him and his son with dire consequences for pursuing a case against them. The accused also demanded Rs1 million as extortion money from the family.