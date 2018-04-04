Share:

ISLAMABAD-Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Amer Ali Ahmed sets new example by refusing to embark on joy-ride journey of Gold cost, Australia for the Commonwealth Games.

Highly placed sources in the PSB confirmed to The Nation that despite being prerogative of DG, PSB to be part of the contingent, where Pakistan athletes participate, Amer not only declined to accept but also barred irrelevant persons from the PSB and the IPC ministry to be part of the contingent, which was a normal practice in the past and especially during the dark days of so-called PHD in sports Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, who plundered with national wealth with both hands and now facing not only NAB, FIA but also a number of cases in the different courts as well.

Highly-placed sources confirmed to this scribe that in the past, not only Ganjera himself enjoyed countless international visits but also passed on benefits to his near and dear ones and national kitty was given huge losses by buying high price tickets, below-par tracksuits, highly substandard shoes, while lot of irregularities were also witnessed in the name of TADAs as millions of rupees were spent in the name of tours and there was no one who could dare to stop Ganjera from his self-styled policies. IPC Minister Mian Riaz Riaz Hussian Pirzada had also closed his eyes and never ever bothered to seek explanation despite number of complaints were registered against Ganjera and his highly non-professional attitude. Instead Mian Riaz had given all out backing to Ganjera and went on to resign in protest when Ganjera was suspended on alleged embezzlements and misuse of funds.

Highly-placed sources further confirmed that for the very first time in the history of PSB/IPC only two DDGs, Syed Habib Shah, DDG, Technical and Training, who is going to retire in May and Dr Waqar, DDG medical Wing are accompanying the contingent, which started to leave for Australia from different places. Sources confirmed that Ganjera, who had included his name as DG PSB despite he was fully aware of the fact that he would retire on February 28th.

Acting DG refused to entertain Ganjera and told him the PSB can’t own him as he had retired, Ganjera managed to include his name in the POA officials list. But when the list was sent to IPC Minister he refused to grant NOC to Ganjera while Ganjera with the help of his close aides, managed to hide accreditation of DDG Administration, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, who is presently the most senior and was recommended by the IPC Minister for the nest DG PSB slot.

When this correspondent contacted Mansoor Ahmed and wanted to know whether his accreditation was deliberately withheld by the PSB officials, he confirmed that his accreditation was kept secret and he only knew the other day. “Now time has passed and I have decided not to travel.” He also confirmed that Ganjera was not granted NOC by Acting DG and his name was not approved as POA official as well.

When this scribe contacted M Azam Dar, Director Media PSB and wanted to know why Ganjera is still roaming around the PSB and visiting one and another offices on daily basis and why he is still given access to secret documents, Dar confirmed that Ganjera was visiting the PSB as he is residing in the premises of the PSB in 5-kanl palace, which was meant for women hostel. But he denied that Ganjera was given access to files or any other document. When asked why Ganjera was regularly standing outside the DG office entrance and why he was forcing Acting DG Amer Ali Ahmed to let him fly to Australia and he had also offered to bear all his expenses through personal pocket when Amer refused to bypass law, Dar replied he was not aware of that but he accepted that Ganejra did met Amer several times.

The sources further disclosed that former director media, Shazia Ejaz, who was transferred to Academic Wing for poor performance is trying hard to win backing of Amer and has tendered written request to transfer her back to the old post. But DG flatly refused as he is observing each and every thing and despite he is holding the office for around three weeks, Amer has maintained discipline and have given clear directions that he would not sign any document without proper procedure being adopted.

Amer has ensured complete cleanliness in the PSB, which was in scrambles only few weeks back. Not it looks like a newlywed bride and Amer has ensured presence of staff, as he is regularly visiting different facilities and meeting with not only the relevant officials, but also talking with athletes and he has told athletes, coaches and officials to feel free to contact him in case of any difficulty.

Highly placed sources confirmed that Ganejra is using every trick in his pocket to embark on Australia trip as he is under enormous pressure of NAB and FIA. POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, who only in recent past was not ready to even see Ganjera’s face due to his role in setting up parallel POA under Major General (R) M Akram Sahi, but now all of a sudden he has started love affair with Ganjera and look all set to let Ganjera travel as POA official. It is Gen Arif, who is solely responsible for Pakistani athletes poor performances in mega events as he only wants to prolong his tenure and in his 4th term Gen Arif has failed to work for promotion of sports in Pakistan. But he is always there to oblige his voters. It is high time government should intervene and appoint a person, who could carry forward the POA and Pakistani athletes fortunes could be changed or else only Gen Arif and his close-aides will continue to enjoy and athletes and officials will continue to suffer.