Share:

ISLAMABAD - Celebrating Forest Day, Ocean Pakistan Limited (OPL) inaugurated a project "Commercial & Financial Viable Agro/ Forest Base Entrepreneur in Tehsil Jand Attock District/Punjab in collaboration with NGO Help In Need.

A spokesman for the OPL said that Designmen National Consulting firm which has vast experience working on many water development and similar forest projects in various parts of Pakistan will provide technical support to this project.

Objectives of project is maintaining good relationship with local community and government departments, contributing to sustainable development goal.

The project will facilitate creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and social benefits for approximately 100 to 125 families in the first year of the project and the number will increase in the coming years.

Inauguration ceremony was attended by local farmers/notables, OPL management, Help in Need (NGO) management, technical expert from the Designmen (consulting firm) and representative from Forest Department.

Talking to local farmers, OPL CEO emphasized on the importance of sustainable development and assured that OPL is willing to invest more in the area.

Humera Malik (manager CSR community) emphasized on coordination and cooperation between all concerned government departments, NGO, funding agencies and OPL.

HELP IN NEED and Designmen management shared similar views.

OPL is a foreign based oil & gas exploration & production company operating several exploration licences since 1979 in Pakistan.