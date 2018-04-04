Share:

PESHAWAR - Central President of Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali on Friday said that interference in 18th Amendment would not be tolerated and any such move would be fully resisted.

Addressing workers convention at his home constituency Utmanzai, Charsadda, he said that meddling with affairs devolved to provinces under 18th Amendment would be resisted by his party, adding, any attempt to change the name of KP would serve nothing but create chaos and unrest in the country.

No opposition was made by any party when 18th Amendment was passed from the Parliament, he said, adding why certain political entities are making hue and cry now.

He said that all the political parties are unanimous over merger of FATA into KP except few politicians and demanded representation of FATA in Provincial Assembly before 2018 elections.

The FATA people should be given access to courts besides reconstruction and reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed during militancy, he said. Solution to FATA problems lies in its merger with KP, he explained.

He also called for dignified return of displaced tribesmen to their area with proper payment of damages incurred by then during military operations.

The ANP leader said that his party would strictly follow policy of non violence preached by Bacha Khan and materialise his plans for the protection of rights of Pashtoon and oppressed segment of the society.

Talking about revival of religious alliance MMA, the ANP chief said that both Maulan Fazlur Rehman and Sirajul Haq had nothing to do with Islam and enjoying governments perk and privileges in the center and provincial government.

Both were blaming Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif for last five years, however, at the close of the government they became united in the name of Islam.

MMA restoration was not for Islam but for Islamabad, he said.

About horse-trading in Senate election, Asfyandar Wali maintained that this time record corruption was done to purchase the votes from the electoral colleges of the Senate.Except the ANP he claimed lawmakers of all the rest of the parties sold their conscience for the sake of money, he added.