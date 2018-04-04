Share:

Rawalpindi - An anti terrorism court acquitted on Friday six accused, including Top City-1 Chief Executive Kunwar Moeez Khan, in cases pertaining to anti-state activities, having links with MQM London, and holding explosives and illegal weapons.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan acquitted the six accused in a weapon recovery case after the prosecution failed to establish the allegations.

The other five accused, who have been acquitted include Ghulam Yasin, Adeel Akram, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Fayyaz (all employers of Top City-1) and Muhammad Essa, a private contractor, the main accused in the case.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi and Punjab Rangers claimed to have arrested Muhammad Essa, Private Housing Scheme Top City-1 Chief Executive Kunwar Moeez Khan and four others on May 17, 2017 during separate raids in twin cities. The men were accused of involvement in anti-state activities, transferring funds to MQM and possessing illegal weapons and explosives.

A case has also been registered against the accused with Police Station (PS) CTD Rawalpindi.

After recording evidences of witnesses and concluding arguments from both sides, the judge of ATC-1 Muhammad Asghar Khan, who conducted the trial, exonerated all the accused persons of all charges for lack of evidence. The CTD and Rangers had presented more than 11 witnesses before the court during trial.

Haq Nawaz, the public prosecutor of CTD/Punjab Rangers, in his arguments, told court the LEAs had raided the houses of Kunwar Moeez and Essa and later on the housing society on May 17, 2017 and held them besides recovering weapons and explosives.

He added that the accused were involved in anti-state activities and having links with MQM London.

He said a case was registered against the accused on terrorism charges. He said the Top City Managements had presented tampered and pirated CCTV footages of the raids claiming it was carried out May 12 instead of 17.

Nonetheless, the defence lawyer Faisal Qosain Mufti blasted the prosecution with his arguments saying the CTD and Rangers had roped their clients including Kunwar Moeez Khan in a bogus and politically motivated case to deprive him of multi-billion housing scheme located near New Islamabad International Airport. He said CTD and Rangers carried out a raid on house of Kunwar Moeez and Essa Khan in twin cities on May 12, 2017 and held them. However, the LEAs had detained the detainees to some unknown location, tortured them and later on showed their arrest on May 17, 2017. He told court the LEAs had misused their authority and powers.

He said as many as five reporters of Print media had also appeared before court as witnesses who verified their news items about raid of Punjab Rangers on May 12, 2017. “ATC-1 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan acquitted all the accused after prosecution failed in determining or proving the five days illegal detention of the accused,” said Faisal Qosain Mufti, while talking to The Nation outside court after verdict. He said the defence presented a total of 15 witnesses during trial. Ishaq Baloch Advocate, another defence lawyer, said the court acquitted the six accused but had not issued the detail verdict.

It may be noted Punjab Rangers had conducted a raid at the house, offices and private housing society of Kunwar Moeez Khan on May 12, 2017 and held him along with more than 20 servants. Later on, Rangers along with CTD also swooped into the house of Essa Khan located at Askari 12 and held him claiming to recover weapons and explosive and lodged case against them. ATC Number 2 Special Judge Majid Awan had granted bails to the accused while ATC-1 tried the accused and acquitted them on lack of evidences.