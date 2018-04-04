Share:

KARACHI - Police officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell claimed on Friday to have busted a motorbike lifters’ gang and recovered 14 motorbikes from them.

According to details, ACLC police raided a place in Landhi on a tip off, arrested motorbike lifters Sohail Murtaza and Haroon Lucky and recovered 14 motorbikes from them.

ACLC SSP Asad Raza said the group of motorbike lifters was wanted to the police in dozens of motorbikes lifting cases. He said that both the accused were members of an interprovincial gang of motorbike lifters. He said that one of their accomplice identified as Shahjahan managed to flee when police raided the place. Sohail is a government employ. Police said the initial investigation showed the accused used to snatch and stole motorbikes and sell parts of motorbikes in the market. On the other hand, Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least eight accused and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

Rangers troops conducted a raid in Sohrab Goth area and arrested Mirajudin who was wanted to the police in various cases of target killings. Rangers also arrested Adil aka Lamba in a raid conducted in the Ittehad Town area. The accused was wanted to the police in various criminal cases and role in the Lyari gang war. In a raid conducted in Zaman Town area, the Rangers arrested two accused Farhan and Imran who were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies.

The Rangers also conducted raids in Sharifabad and Ferrier areas and arrested four accused -- Jahangir, Waqar, Asif Khan and Hassan Ali. The accused used to run narcotics dens in their localities. The Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession and handed over the accused to the police after completing legal formalities. Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested 21 accused in various raids and operations and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The raids were conducted in the areas like Gulbahar, Supermarket, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town, Jauharabad, Samanabad, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, North Nazimabad and others. Those arrested include Farooq, Asif, Khalil, Muhammad Khan, Qasim, Adil, Arshad, Amir, Asif, Bilal, Asad, Mosa, Atif, Sufyan, Ashraf, Zohaib, Sahbaz, Sahrukh, Mehmood, Faiz, Anwar and Akbar. Those arrested were involved in a number of criminal cases including street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other sort of criminal activities.





