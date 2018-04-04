Share:

LAHORE - Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria has said Pakistan and India are presently doing trade of over $5 billion annually through a third country, but removal of non-tariff barriers, liberalisation of visa and normalisation of bilateral ties can take the two-way commercial traffic to the height of $30 billion.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday, the Indian high commissioner said there is no better way of improving bilateral relations than mutually beneficial economic ties. He asserted both Pakistan and India needed to take more steps to remove non-tariff barriers that are a major impediment to the bilateral trade.

He said two-third population of India is below the age of 35 and same is in Pakistan as 65 percent people of Pakistan are under the age of 35. He averred both the countries have a lot of potential to cater to each other’s needs. He affirmed India and Pakistan should have the future different from the past and must not carry the burden of history.

“Mutual relations should be built on the basis of trade and economy and must be away from violence and war. We should not talk about negative and positive lists; rather we should work on the windows of opportunities.

“Chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries are the most important lobby which can not only play an instrumental role in strengthening mutual trade and economic ties but also can influence the policymakers,” the Indian envoy concluded.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said at present an unfavourable scenario has developed both on political and diplomatic fronts. “We have been witnessing these cycles time and again. There is also a trust deficit and when some joint efforts are made for trust building, a bad incident happens and we end up again at trust deficit. One such incident must not halt the process of relation building,” he was of the considered view.

He said both the countries should give peace another chance to prevail in the region for our youth and coming generations. “In this context, we, the representatives of private sector, think that both Pakistan and India have to show a lot of maturity and act very sensibly. We believe people-to-people contacts can play an effective role in dispelling the wrong perception about each other,” the LCCI president added.

Malik Javaid said there are a number of issues prevailing with both the sides in the way of normalisation of trade links between two key members of the Saarc region. He said regional trade is significant, which cannot promise any good results until Pakistan and India join hands with futuristic approach. It is high time that greater trade between two countries should be given a fair chance to contribute to the prospects of the region for peace and prosperity.

The LCCI president said: “Trade in the region constitutes only 1.4% of the total world imports and 1.2 percent of exports, whereas merchandise trade is only 27.9 percent of GDP, the lowest in the world. South Asia is the least integrated region in the world. One reason is trust deficit amongst the neighbouring countries while the other which is very important factor is poor connectivity.”

He asserted the countries should invest in confidence-building measures as well as on connectivity for better trade relations. He went on to say that from the last couple of years, the bilateral trade is averaging around 2 billion dollars whereas it is estimated that India and Pakistan have a potential for trade between 10 billion and 20 billion dollars. “Unless we pave the way for commercial importers and exporters, businessmen from both the sides will continue to opt for trading via Dubai, Singapore and others. This only adds to cost and time factors.

Malik Javaid said chambers of commerce from Pakistani and Indian sides have to play a sensible role in facilitating their members with regard to developing networking amongst each other. He affirmed India is an established brand for offering world-class healthcare facilities. These facilities are using the same technology delivered by competent specialists attaining similar success rates as in the developed world at much lower costs, he added. “India has emerged as a leader in medical tourism. These services should always be available for Pakistani patients on humanitarian grounds and LCCI offers its services for this noble cause,” he stated.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeeshan Khalil also called for joint efforts for normalising trade and removing non-trade barriers. They suggested establishment of a common area at the border where businessmen of the two countries can meet each other for business deals.

