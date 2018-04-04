Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the brutal rape and murder of MA English student Abida, who was found dead, after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse in Faisalabad. In a statement issued here on Friday, the PPP chairman said that growing incidents of crimes against women were intolerable and culprits should be apprehended without any delay. Bilawal asked government to immediately arrest the tormentors and ensure exemplary punishment to them as per the law.