Share:

Lahore: The local bourse predominantly remained range-bound throughout the day as the 100-index made a high of +115 points against a low of -98 points to eventually close at 45,560 points, up by 71 points. This range bound session can be attributed to last day of futures rollovers.

Traded volumes decreased by 22 percent DoD to 230m shares versus 297m shares of the previous days. Major contribution to total market volumes came from KEL (+0.29 percent), TRG (-4.82 percent) and EPCL (+3.85 percent), constituting 68m shares out of the All Shares of 230m shares. On the economic front, the country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves slipped below $18b due to external debt servicing.

Banking space led the optimism where big banks boosted the index by 75 points. HBL (+1.94 percent), UBL (+1.49 percent) and BAFL (+0.67 percent) closed positively. PSO (-0.37 percent) from the OMC sector closed negative on back of the news that outstanding dues of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have gone up to Rs335b. PKGS (+3.50 percent) from the paper and board sector closed positively on back of the news that NTC announced final determination and imposition of anti-dumping duties against imports of certain uncoated writing/printing papers.