Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on Privatization on Friday decided that Federal Cabinet will decide to issue the National Security Certificate to China's Shanghai Electric Power Ltd (SEPL) to acquire 66.4 percent shares of K-Electric for $1.77 billion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) at PM Office. The meeting discussed the matter of the sale of its shares by KES Power Limited in K-Electric Limited to Shanghai Electric Power.

The CCoP has cleared the deal between the M/s Abraaj Group and M/s China's Shanghai Electric Power Ltd (SEPL) to acquire 66.4 percent stake for $1.77 billion of K-Electric.

The CCoP has also decided to issue the National Security Certificate subject to ratification by the Federal Cabinet.

The SEPL has recently sought the government's support in accelerating the process of regulatory approvals to facilitate the completion of Sale-Purchase Agreement (SPA) of majority shares in K-Electric Ltd (KEL).

A delegation of SEPL led by Wang Yundan, the company chairman, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Monday and apprised him of the current status of acquisition process of majority stake in KEL.

The deal between Abraaj Group and SEPL was struck in 2016 for sale and purchase of shares of K-electric.

The deal was contingent upon the settlement of issues between the government and the seller. One of the pending issues was sharing of the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) between Abraaj Group and Shanghai Electric.

"SEPL argued that the government should sign Implementation Agreement (IA) with the new buyer but the government is unwilling to do so on grounds that since the pact would be between two private parties, ie, Abraaj Group and SEPL, the Government of Pakistan cannot give any such commitment.

However, Abraaj Group and SEPL are proposing to sign a facilitation agreement, according to a media report.

Karachi Electric Supply Corporation was privatized in 2005 for a sum of Rs16 billion to a Saudi-Kuwaiti group.

In 2009, the company was sold to private equity firm Abraaj Group with management control for Rs361 million.

Abraaj Group invested Rs100 billion in K-Electric after taking loans from international organizations.

Later, these international organizations invested in the company.

However, now a Chinese company has agreed to buy it for Rs180 billion.

The Cabinet Committee also discussed various issues related to the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills and restructuring of PIACL.

The committee asked the sponsoring divisions to resubmit the proposals in a cohesive and comprehensive manner in light of earlier decisions on the subject.