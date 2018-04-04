Share:

KARACHI - As the Pakistan-West Indies series approaches fast, the authorities have devised the same security and traffic plans that they did for the recently-held Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

The upcoming T20 and one-day series is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3. Security forces and the traffic police have devised their security and traffic plans which are almost the same as for the PSL-3 final match held on March 25 at the National Stadium.

“Foolproof security arrangements will be made for the Pakistan-West Indies series,” said Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing a joint press conference at the Zone East DIG’s office on Friday. Beside the provincial information minister, Rangers, District Police and Traffic police officials were also present on the occasion.

Lauding the efforts of all departments for PSL-3 final, Nasir said that good security arrangement were made for the final and credit goes to all for playing their role in holding the cricket event.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Shahid of the Sindh Rangers said that due to the hot weather timings of the matches have also been changed and the spectators will be allowed to the stadium by 3pm and the gates will remain open by 7pm. He further said that the International Cricket Council had shown satisfaction on the security arrangements for the PSL-3 final while this time the authorities would ensure foolproof security again.

He said that no food, mobile phone chargers will be allowed at the stadium. The security will remain same while those who will be in the rows will be facilitated by allowing their entry into the stadium and for that purpose, staff of the TCS has also been increased, he added.

Zone East police chief DIG Zulfiqar Larik said that the police will try to improve the traffic situation during the matches and because of blockade of roads. He said that police security arrangements are also same as what the police had made in last cricket match held at National Stadium.

Traffic police officials said that this time in order to facilitate citizens more, the blockages of the roads will now start from 2pm instead of closing at 11am what the traffic police had done in the PSL-3 final. Traffic police is also considering opening the university road during the match timings.

As per the traffic plan for the Pakistan-West Indies series, traffic police have revealed almost a same traffic comprehensive plan that they practiced in PSL-3 final. The routes leading towards the National Stadium will remain closed from 2pm instead of 11am as what happened in the PSL final. However, the university road is likely to be open for the commuters during the match.

The road from Karsaz to National Stadium will be blocked for traffic. Vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road and then towards Rashid Minhas Road from there. Roads leading from Dalmia to National Stadium will also be closed along with the road leading from NIPA to Mazar-e-Quaid to University Road and new MA Jinnah will also not be available to commuters. The road leading from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium will also be closed. Traffic will be re-routed towards Karimabad and Ayesha Manzil.

For parking seven places have also been designated for spectators; three on main University Road which includes Hakeem Saeed Ground, Urdu University ground and Sunday Bazaar, three on Kashmir Road which includes KDA Club, KMC ground and China ground while one Ghareeb Shah Nawaz ground at Dalmia. The spectators will then drop to the designated spots from where they will march towards the stadium and no spectator without having CNIC and ticket will be allowed to get the shuttle service.