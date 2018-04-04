Share:

Clerics want Islamabad accord enforced

Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan has demanded the army chief get implemented the Islamabad agreement. The demand was made by Tehreek Chief Allama Khadim Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri, Pir Ijaz Ashrafi and other leaders while addressing rallies in different cities including Lahore. In case the government showed reluctance to implement the accord and turned a deaf ear to Teheek’s concerns, the leaders warned that the second phase their movement will start from April 2 (Monday). “All workers and supporters of Tehreek-i-Labaik must reach at Data Darbar Monday morning. We will start historic movement against government on the day,” said Rizvi. He added the arrest warrants could not create hurdle in his “mission to impose Islamic law in the country”. On occasion, Pir Afzal Qadri and Pir Ijaz Ashrafi appealed the Army Chief to “fulfil his responsibility in implementation of the six points of the Islamabad agreement as he (COAS) was the guarantor of the accord.” A statement issued by the Tehreek stated the rallies were taken out in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Kamalia, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities in which large number of people, workers and supporters of the party participated and renewed their pledge to fully support Khadim Rizvi call of protest. In Lahore, the rally was held from Data Darbar to Lahore Press Club. The protest rallies were taken out on Allama Rizvi’s call to mark Friday as Khatm-e-Nabowat Day and put pressure on the government to implement six-point of Islamabad Agreement of November 2017.–Staff Reporter

JI chief takes a swipe at PML-N

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the criticism on the judiciary and attempts to pressurize the courts would not succeed now. In a statement issued from JI head office Mansora on Friday, he said that as long as the agenda of the Prime Minister’s call on the Chief Justice was not disclosed, rumours would continue. He said “the plea of the Faryadi must be heard, but who would listen to the Faryads of the nation for justice and lawful rights. He said the real objective of the MMA was the unity of the Muslim Ummah. He said that the anti Islam forces were ruling the Muslims after dividing the Ummah on numerous grounds. He said the US was striving to enforce educational courses and syllabi of its choice in the Muslim countries in order to bury the Jehadic spirit of the Muslims. He noted that during Pervez Musharraf’s rule, several Quranic Surahs were dropped from the syllabi of schools. The JI chief said that Islamic history was witness that wherever the enemy captured Muslims territories, the first thing they did was to kill the Ulema and to set libraries and books on fire. After the 9/11, he said, the US declared the Muslims as its enemy No. One and got control over their economy and education. Sirajul Haq said that in 1897, the Zionists had prepared a plan to rule the entire world and they were working on the plan. Unfortunately, he said, instead of countering the enemy plan, the Muslim rulers were busy in pursuing their personal goals. He said the MMA wanted to awaken the nation and to forge unity in its ranks to be able to counter the plans of the Hindus and Zionists under the US patronage. He said the JI would give its line of action to the country’s youth at its meeting at Minar e Pakistan on April 8. The JI chief said that during the last seventy years, the agents of the colonial powers and the international establishment had looted the nation with both hands but now they were trying to prove themselves innocent. “If the rulers have earned through legal means, why are they trying to hide their sources of earning from the nation, he asked.–Staff Reporter

UVAS launches student business startups

The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) and Directorate of University Advancement and Financial Aid (DUA & FA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore jointly organised UVAS students business start-up launching ceremony, here on Friday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the launching ceremony while UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Dr Hafsa Zenab, Director University Advancement and Financial Aid Dr Shoaib Sarwar and a large number of students were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha asked the students to bring innovative ideas and UVAS would provide all possible assistance in implementing students plans/ideas regarding starting their new businesses. –APP