rawalpindi-Medical professionals from Pakistan and other countries stressed the need for continued medical education and of fulfilling all pre-requisites for the observance of foolproof security measures to minimize the chances of error which can harm patients during treatment. This was stressed during the Association for Excellence in Medical Education’s Conference 2018 held on Friday under the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institution.

The theme of the Conference was “Linking Patients Outcomes to Education and Learning”, eminent Medical educationists and allied sectors participated in the Conference. Addressing on the occasion president (PAMI) Tariq Sohail said that the scientific event is a regular feature of PAMI which had been organized to refresh the knowledge of medical practitioners besides providing opportunities to young medical graduates to learn efficient procedures from experts. He informed that a number of pre- conference workshops were held in Islamabad Medical & Dental College, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, HBS Medical & Dental College, Al Nafees Medical College and Margalla Institute of Health Sciences in which participants deliberated on Complexity and Patient Outcomes, Peer Review, Teaching and assessment models for the clinical preceptor, Medical Writing, guide to setting standards, Portfolio Development, Scientific Research and writing in Pakistan, Opportunities, Challenges and Solution, Developing Valid Objective Structured Clinical Examinations, Enhancing Teachers ability for quality written feedback, Standard setting of objective structured clinical examinations, Designing a curriculum for patient safety, Lesson planning for an interactive undergraduate session, Designing Programme evaluation. John Norcini, President, and CEO of the Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research USA presented guidelines about linking patient outcomes to national licensing and certifying examinations. Anis Haroon, Member National Commission of Human Rights talked about Right to Health and salient features to ensure quality medical education in an effective and affordable manner.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical College, Prof Muhammad Umar presented safety thumb rules to ensure patient safety during treatment. Honorary Professor University College London Medical School Janet Grant talked about continuing Professional Development for improvement of patient safety, the role of medical schools. Secretary-General PAMI Khaqan Waheed Khawaja briefed about the history and functioning of PAMI and elaborated the efforts being conducted for improvement of medical education and health service.