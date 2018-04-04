Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-Change of uniform couldn't mend the arbitrary ways of policemen as a transgender and mediamen fell victim to police brutality in the limits of city "B" division police Bahawalnagar.

Cases against the cop were registered however the accused in uniform is still at large under the umbrella of his colleagues. According to Saddar police, ASI Ismail inflicted inhuman torture on a transgender publicly on Farooqabad Road. Later the cop forced the victim to undress in the public. Meanwhile, TV reporter Zafar Abbas captured the scene. The cop turned toward the mediamen and inflicted severe torture in a bid to delete the video from the camera.

The "B" division police have registered two cases against the accused on the complaints of the transgender and the mediamen. However no arrest has so far been made. Over the incident, public circles including journalist community, lawyers, traders and civil society strongly resented the incident and demanded strict action against the cop.