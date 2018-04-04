Share:

LUMS, World Bank hold Pakistan@100 Conference

LAHORE (PR): Over the course of this year, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and World Bank will be partnering on the Pakistan@100 Initiative, a World Bank-led analytical study on Pakistan’s long term development vision and path as it turns 100 in 2047. This week, LUMS and World Bank Pakistan held the Pakistan@100 Conference to discuss challenges and solutions across a variety of areas. At the conference, experts from think tanks, government, universities, the private sector, and the World Bank gathered at LUMS to debate on topics such as environmental sustainability, inclusion, human development, and trade and connectivity.

Pro Chancellor LUMS, Syed Babar Ali, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Prof Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi and World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, who were present at the occasion to begin the conference, spent the two days engaging with speakers and students alike.

In the coming summer, LUMS will be hosting four pre-doctoral fellows who will be conducting research relevant to the Pakistan@100 Initiative. These pre-doctoral fellows are young scholars with demonstrated interest and expertise in Pakistan’s growth and development. In the fall of this year, LUMS will then host several more policy debates with the support of World Bank Pakistan.

Huawei leading future direction of 5G industry

LAHORE (PR): Huawei firmly believes in the power of 5G to transform society. In the future, all things will be connected: this includes 100 million new generation bicycles, 300 million LED street lamps, 1.8 billion water meters worldwide. 10Gbps connectivity is also essential to foster the growth of high quality AR and VR experiences. From self-driving cars to virtual reality, from Internet of Things to drones, 5G is the foundation necessary to support all these connections – nurturing the growth of 5G is therefore essential to the next stage of digitalization.

While the switch from 3G to 4G was mostly a matter of increased speed, the rise of 5G will unlock the potential of a flood of new technologies.

In November, Huawei Wireless X Labs released a white paper on the Top Ten 5G Use Cases. These included cloud VR/AR, connected automotive, smart manufacturing, connected energy, wireless eHealth, wireless home entertainment, connected drones, social networks, personal AI assistant, and Smart City.

Everyone can benefit from the huge commercial value 5G will unlock: Huawei estimates that the digital transformation market will be worth US$23 trillion. In order to benefit from this, stakeholders should enhance capabilities, build connections, develop business, and forge partnerships to tackle obstacles and shape a better future.

Zaitoon signs MoU with Fri-Chicks

LAHORE (PR): Zaitoon, leading real estate developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fri-Chicks, a rapidly growing fast-food chain. Through this new partnership, the fast food chain will open a company-operated outlet at Zaitoon New Lahore City (NLC), the flagship housing project of Zaitoon.

This venture will enable residents of NLC to enjoy the services of Fri-Chicks at a subsidized rate. The MoU was signed by Ayaz Anwar, CEO Zaitoon, & SH Mehdi, CEO Fri-Chicks, in the presence of senior management from both organizations.

The Fri-Chicks outlet will be located in a state-of-the-art, three storied plaza located at The Grand Commercial -a 150ft wide main boulevard that runs through the NLC project -which is an ideal spot for commercial activities. The outlet will be operational from mid-April.

PSO partners with LXY Global

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s premier oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) partnered with LXY Global for organising Retail Leaders Conference (RLC) 2018 (7th Edition).

The conference was held at a local hotel from March 28 to 29. Other prominent partners for the conference included RLI (Global Partner), Tang, MasterCard, Dolmen Mall, Keenu and Golootlo. RLC was an innovative platform to discuss the latest global trends in retail marketing, ever-changing customer expectations, and the role of technology in retail transformation.

PSO is on the journey of retail transformation and participated in the largest conference for retailers to seek opportunities to serve customers better through extensive network of more than 3,400 outlets from Nagarparkar to Sost. PSO is currently handling over 1.2 billion retail transactions in a year – a number that is ever increasing, which translates into over 3 million customers visiting its retail outlets every day. The retail giant believes in empowering the customer and making innovative products and services made available on our forecourts. This belief has led PSO to secure the largest fuel cards customer base in Pakistan. PSO is devoted to ensure a wholesome experience by offering many Non-Fuel Retail services like convenience shopping, eateries, banking services etc. PSO showcased its recently re-launched convenience store brand “Shop Stop”, and its Non-Fuel Retail and Fuel Cards businesses at the conference with an objective to invite potential business alliances to join hands and benefit from the 3 million customers visiting PSO’s forecourts everyday.

Ideas launches collection

LAHORE (PR): Continuing the legacy of its premier quality and lively designs, the Ideas by Gul Ahmed has launched its latest spring/summer collection titled “The Summer Affair”.

The Ideas is known to be the leading home textiles retailer in the country and homemakers wait anxiously for the latest collection to be launched. Expanding every day, the brand is easily accessible across the country with a vast network of 110 branches.