Share:

MULTAN-Speakers at a function pointed out on Friday councillor of local governments and civil society activists could play a key role in establishing a progressive society through their collaboration.

The function was jointly organised by civil society forum and councillors Ittehad.

Speaking on this occasion, district president of councillors Ittehad Haji Yousuf Ansari, Shahid Mehmood Ansari and others said that the civil society activists could point out problems faced by the society while the councillors could get them resolved through local governments. They said that the local government representatives had public mandate but the powers were not shifted to them as a result of which they were unable to play an active role for resolving social problems.

They said that the councillors could play key role in eliminating narcotics, pollution and sexual exploitation of children from the society. They warned that the problems at gross root level would remain the same if the councillors were not taken on board in development process. They said that the support from civil society was a big boost for the local government representatives.

The speakers pointed out that the societies where local governments were strengthened made considerable progress in very short time. "It is unfortunate that our society has totally opposite trend. The rulers don't want to share power and keep it concentrated at the centre," they lamented. They demanded the government to take councillors on board at all levels starting from consultation to the execution of development projects.