Share:

NEW YORK - Pakistani Ambassador to America Aizaz Chaudhry has said that he had received government and court orders regarding former ambassador to US Husain Haqqani.

He said that the court orders will be implemented in letter and spirit immediately.

Taking to “Online” in New Jersey, Aizaz Chaudhry said that Haqqani was involved in the misappropriation of funds, details provided to Foreign Office.

He said that no orders have been received from government regarding bringing back Husain Haqqani through Interpol, but if such orders are received, all the diplomatic obligations will be fulfilled.

Answering a question Aizaz Chaudhry said that the visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to US was a private one and he refrained from taking any protocol.

However, PM asked for meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, Defence Attaché was also present in this meeting. He negated this impression that nobody accompanied Prime Minister during this meeting for taking notes.