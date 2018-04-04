Share:

KARACHI - Day two of the Pakistan International Film Festival featured some of the prominent filmmakers in packed sessions featuring the director of Baahubali S.S. Rajamouli, Adnan Sarwar, acclaimed actor Vinay Pathak, director and actor Nandita Das, Sana Tauseef, Shobu Yarlagadda for a session titled Genre Busters.

The other session “From Script to Screen and Beyond” featured the director of Hindi medium Saket Chaudhary, Kamran Jawed, Amin Farooqui, Tahir Moosa and Zeenat Lakhany. Day two was well attended by media personalities and members of the film and entertainment industry.

As a part of the festival premiere of “Valley” and gala screening of “Kuch Bheege Alfaaz” took place at Nueplex cinemas. The lead cast of Valley includes Alyy Khan and Samina Peerzada and the movie is directed by Saila Kariat. Kuch Bheege Alfaaz is directed by Onir and features Geetanjali and Zain Khan Durrani.

This festival comprises panel discussions on the subjects of ‘Film Diplomacy & Cross Border Collaboration’, ‘Innovation on Screen: Digital Dimensions’, ‘Genre Busters’, ‘From Script to Screen and Beyond’, ‘Films for Change: Socially Motivated content in South Asian Film Industry’ and ‘The Future of Music and Lyrics: How important is music in the subcontinental cinema’. The participant lineup is diverse and includes prominent local and foreign speakers; Sultana Siddiqui, Asim Raza, Anjum Rajabali (celebrated Indian script/screenplay writer), Nandita Das (actor/director/producer of upcoming Indian movie Manto), Harsh Narayan (Indian filmmaker), Sajal Ali, Rashid Khwaja, Abrar Ali Khan, Farees Shah, Faizan Syed, Adnan Sarwar, Sana Tauseef, Atiqa Odho, S. S. Rajamouli (director of the mega blockbuster movie, Baahubali), Vinay Pathak (acclaimed Indian actor), Kamran Jawed, Amin Farooqui, Tahir Moosa, Zeenat Lakhani (writer of Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium), Saket Chaudhary (director of Hindi Medium), Nishtha Jain (maker of documentary film Gulabi Gang), Haseena Moin, Jami, Subhash Kapoor (prominent Indian producer, screenplay writer and director, known for his work in Jolly LLB 1 and 2), Vishal Bhardwaj (Indian filmmaker), Hareem Farooq, Izzat Majid, Asif Noorani, Sultan Arshad, Rekha Bhardwaj (Indian playback singer), Dr Omer Adil, Nila Madhab Panda (director of Kadvi Hawa) and Mr Shobu (producer of mega blockbuster movie Baahubali).

Day three of the event will feature the director of “Gulabi Gang” Nishtha Jain, Jami, Momina Duraid, Haseena Moin, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Zafar, Arshad Mehmood, Asif Noorani, Sultan Arshad, Rekha Bharadwaj and Dr. Omer Adil. The sessions will be followed by screening of Balubahi, a special screening of movie Tick Tock for kids and premieres of Lala Begum and Song of Scorpion.

The four-day event is supported by the Cultural Department of the Sindh Government and Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Pakistan, HUM TV, Nueplex Cinemas and Dawn Media Group. Commercial partners are Unilever and Khaadi.